On another day that left multiple people wounded by gunfire in Minneapolis, investigators say they are “making good headway” toward an arrest in last weekend’s mass shooting in Uptown, while the man killed was remembered as a talented hairstylist, husband and father.

Cody Pollard “had a talent no one else could possess,” said his brother Troy Pollard, who grew up with Cody in St. Paul. “You’d have to go to barber school for 20 years.”

A night out with a client took the 27-year-old Cody Pollard to Uptown on Saturday, and it was just after midnight as the two were leaving Cowboy Slim’s in the heart of the south side nightlife district for downtown Minneapolis that the hail of gunfire erupted.

Cody died that same day, leaving behind his wife, Quinesha Adams, 4-year-old son Ochean and baby Khodi, who joined their family early this year.

“His family was everything, and his kids were his prized possessions,” Troy Pollard said a little more than a day after he lost his brother to the string of gunfire in Minneapolis that has stretched for many weeks and persisted late into Monday afternoon.

Investigators have been tight-lipped about a motive and have disclosed few details about what happened beyond the death and injury toll. Police say 111 people have been shot in the four weeks since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police.

There was no preliminary word on a motive or even how many shooters were involved sparking the chaos while the area was bustling with activity now that bars and restaurants have loosened customer limitations as the state eases restrictions connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, police spokesman John Elder said Monday, “we are making good headway in the investigation” toward making an arrest.

Monday afternoon saw police at two scenes of gunfire in the city several hours before night would fall. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., ShotSpotter technology recorded the sound of 41 rounds at N. 16th and Newton avenues, police said. One person went to the hospital in critical condition, while handful of others came way with noncritical wounds. Then shortly after 4 p.m., four people suffered gunshot wounds in a commercial stretch in the 600 block of West Broadway. All were expected to survive.

The string of shootings has frustrated Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who on Sunday said the onslaught was so overwhelming that the FBI has agreed to help his department find a way to a least slow the furious pace of gunfire.

Brother was his first customer

Cody Pollard took to cutting hair while watching his mother tend to the kids in their St. Paul home, Troy said.

“He started off cutting my hair,” Troy Pollard recalled. “I was his first test dummy.”

By age 15, he was jumping from shop to shop while honing his barber skills despite lacking a license. He kept up his grooming pursuits after moving to Norfolk, Va., as a high school sophomore to attend military school.

“He was just so good” the shop operators would take him on even though he didn’t have a license, Troy Pollard said. “The health inspector would show up, and they’d get him out the back and tell him to come back in an hour.”

Cody Pollard obtained his license about two years ago.

He and his wife have been raising their little ones in the University/Dale area of St. Paul. He worked at nearby Wrist Work Barber Lounge, a family owned shop that hired him about a year ago.

On Saturday, before Cody Pollard left for Uptown and an evening low-key socializing, he was supposed give his brother Troy a haircut.

“The boy had me waiting in his chair to get a cut while he was in Uptown,” Troy Pollard said. “He always forgets.”

But Troy’s fond recollection soon gave way to thoughts of Uptown’s mayhem stealing the younger brother he shared clothes with and who had a way of being his mentor.

“He always pushed me to have a plan,” he said. “My baby, I loved him so much.”