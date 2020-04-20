Paisley Park will not be doing anything in a public way on Tuesday to honor the fourth anniversary of Prince's death.

"There will be no public events," said Paisley's executive director, Alan Seiffert. "We'll do something on social media. We're encouraging people to be with their families, think about all they have lost and listen to Prince music."

After holding a four-day fan "Celebration" for the past three Aprils, Paisley Park planned to move this year's festivities to June 4-7, timed to Prince's birthday. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, that event has been delayed until the fall.

Seiffert is waiting for orders from Gov. Tim Walz about social distancing before announcing dates. Seiffert has confirmed the appearances of Morris Day & the Time, the NPG and Canadian DJ Kaytranada for Celebration 2020.

Meanwhile, with Paisley Park museum temporarily closed, Seiffert said staff members are preparing new exhibits and addressing building maintenance.

JON BREAM