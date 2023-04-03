Auburn's gymnastics season concluded last weekend, when the Tigers fell short at the NCAA regionals without Suni Lee in the lineup. Monday, Lee revealed that she sat out the regionals — and three other meets in the past month — because of a kidney ailment, bringing an early end to her college gymnastics career.

The St. Paul native and Olympic all-around gold medalist announced last fall this would be her final season at Auburn. A sophomore, Lee last competed Feb. 24 in a dual meet against Georgia. The school announced in early March that Lee was being held out of the lineup because of "a non-gymnastics health issue."

In a Twitter post Monday, Lee wrote she has "been dealing with a non-gymnastics health related issue involving my kidneys." She said she has not changed her previously announced plans to pursue another Olympic berth at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

"For my safety, the medical team did not clear me to train and compete over the last few weeks," Lee wrote. "I am blessed and thankful to be working with the best specialized medical team to treat and manage my diagnosis. My focus at this time is my health and recovery."

Lee missed two dual meets, plus the SEC championships and the NCAA regionals. Without her in the lineup, the No. 12 Tigers finished fourth in their session at the Los Angeles regional and did not advance to the regional final. They placed fifth at the SEC meet.

The winner of three medals at the Tokyo Olympics, Lee, 20, announced last November she would leave college gymnastics after this season to focus on a return to elite competition and the Olympics. She plans to resume training with longtime coach Jess Graba at Midwest Gymnastics Center in Little Canada. No woman has returned to the U.S. Olympic team after competing in college.

Lee has experience with overcoming hardships, making the Olympic team in 2021 despite a broken foot, ankle pain and COVID-related gym shutdowns that interrupted her training.

In Monday's Twitter post, Lee called her time at Auburn "the best 2 years of my life."

"It's been challenging to end my Auburn career early, but I am thankful for all the love and support," she wrote. "I will not stop pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024. In fact, this experience has sharpened my vision for the future."