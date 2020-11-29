Old Man Winter Is On His Best Behavior

MSP Snowfall Stats So Far This Season
Believe it or not, we've had above average snowfall so far this season. In fact, the MSP Airport has seen 18.1", which is nearly 9" above average for the season.
Minneapolis November Summary
Here's a look at the November numbers for the Twin Cities. Despite seeing above average snowfall, we've also had above temperatures, so we've had a lot of snow melt. Temperatures this month are running nearly +5F above average and more like October!
Snow Depth As of November 28th
The Twin Cities picked up 8.8" of snow this month, which is more than 1" above average through this time of the month. The snow depth map across the state, doesn't show much left close to home, but there are still a few inches on the ground across the Arrowhead and southeastern MN into central Wisconsin.
November Snowfall So Far
Here's how much snow we've had so far this month. Note that the heaviest has been near Duluth, MN where nearly 19" of snow has fallen this month, which is almost 8" above average. The Twin cities has seen nearly 9" of snow this month, which is more than 1" above average.
Snowfall So Far This Season
Believe it or not, we've had almost a foot and a half of snow at the MSP Airport this season, which nearly 10 inches above normal. Interestingly, most locations are above average snowfall for the season so far. Duluth has seen nearly 30" of snow already this season, which is nearly 17" above average.
Snowfall Potential Through 6AM Next Wednesday
Here's the snowfall potential through next Wednesday, which shows minimal snowfall potential across the state and region. Areas of heavier snowfall will be possible across parts of the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes Region early next week.
Quiet Weather Close to Home
Sunday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis
Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Here's a look at the Meteograms for Sunday. It'll be a much colder day with highs only warming into the lower 30s and with a strong NW wind, it'll feel even colder.
Sunday Weather Outlook
Hope you enjoyed the mild weather on Saturday. Temps on Sunday will be quite a bit cooler with readings warming closer to average for this time of the year. Hard to believe, but yes, it'll be closer to average.
Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis
Here's the extended temperature outlook for the Twin Cities, which shows temps closer to average for this time of the year. Highs in the mid 30s will actually be a little above average for this time of the year. Note that we'll continue to stay dry through the extended period as well.
Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis
After a very warm Saturday, temps will cool into the 30s for much of the week ahead. Temps look to remain quiet steady as we head through the first half of December. Great news that we don't have any major Polar smacks moving in anytime soon.
Old Man Winter Is On His Best Behavior
By Paul Douglas
I'm confused, a state not altogether unusual for me. I'm not sure whether to string up Christmas lights or hide Easter eggs? The weather is playing out of tune.
In Meteorology 001 they teach you that November is snowier than October. Nope. A La Nina cool phase in the Pacific usually correlates with colder, snowier winters. Nope. Not yet. We've seen brief spasms of cold and snow, but we may be witnessing more signs of winter-shrinkage. Long-range models hold a mild signal across most of the USA deep into December. I'm not giving up on a white Christmas but it may come down to the wire.
A generous puff of Canadian air arrives today on gusty northwest winds. Chilly yes - but no need for heavy parkas. I don't see painful polar outbreaks into mid-December. The pattern favors formidable storms for the southern and eastern USA, but I predict green(ish) lawns and a chorus of moans and groans from snow lovers.
Odd pattern: we go from a record-snowy October to an extended snow drought into December? Go figure.
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Gusty and colder. Winds: NW 15-30. High: 36.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and colder. Winds: NNW 5-15. Low: 19.
MONDAY: Sunny and brisk. Less wind. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 19. High: 30.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Not bad. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 24.High: 40.
WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sun. Well above average. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 24 High: 40.
THURSDAY: Intervals of sunshine. Winds: W 7-12. Wake-up: 27. High: 37.
FRIDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Winds:W 7-12. Wake-up: 25. High: 40.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Delightfully dull. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 29. High: 38.
This Day in Weather History
November 29th
1991: Parts of central Minnesota receive heavy snow including a record 16 inches of snow in New Ulm.
1835: A low of 11 below zero is reported at Ft. Snelling.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
November 29th
Average High: 33F (Record: 62F set in 1998)
Average Low: 19F (Record: -25F set in 1875)
Record Rainfall: 1.38" set in 1991
Record Snowfall: 12.6" set in 1991
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
November 24th
Sunrise: 7:29am
Sunset: 4:34pm
Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 4 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minutes & 38 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 6 hour & 46 minutes
Moon Phase for November 28th at Midnight
0.1 Days Until Full "Beaver" Moon
"3:30 a.m. CST - Now it is time to set beaver traps before the swamps freeze to ensure a supply of warm winter furs. Another interpretation suggests that the name Beaver Moon come from the fact that the beavers are now active in their preparation for winter. This is also called the Frosty Moon. There is also a penumbral lunar eclipse with this full moon; observers across North America might notice the upper part of the moon appearing slightly darker as nearly 83% of the moon's diameter becomes immersed in the fainter penumbral shadow of earth."
What's in the Night Sky?
"For us in North America, the November full moon is the Beaver Moon or Frosty Moon. In the Southern Hemisphere, where it’s the opposite time of year, the November full moon is a fixture of the spring season. For all of us, this November 2020 full moon shines directly in front of the constellation Taurus the Bull. It’s the third and final full moon of this Northern Hemisphere autumn or Southern Hemisphere spring. We in North America are well placed to view a partial penumbral eclipse of this full moon on the night of November 29-30. Greatest eclipse will be November 30 at 9:43 UTC or 4:43 a.m. EST (translate UTC to your time). It’ll be the faintest of eclipses – nearly imperceptible – so that some of you will swear nothing is happening even while staring straight at it. Then again … observant people may notice a subtle shading on the moon, even without knowing an eclipse is taking place. A dark rural sky will be best for seeing this very faint eclipse. The reddish star near the moon during the eclipse will be Aldebaran, Eye of the Bull in Taurus. The dipper-shaped Pleiades star cluster will also be nearby. You have to be on the nighttime side of the Earth while the eclipse is taking place or you’ll miss it altogether. We refer you to the worldwide map below showing the day and night sides of Earth at the instant of greatest eclipse."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
National Forecast Map For Sunday
An area of low pressure will develop in the Southern US on Sunday with widespread showers and storms. Keep in mind that some of the storms could be a little on the strong to severe side across the Gulf Coast region on Sunday with pockets of locally heavy rain.
Weather Outlook
Here's the weather outlook through through early next week, which shows a developing storm system where areas of strong storms and locally heavy rain can't be ruled out.
Heavy Precipitation in the Western US
Look at the heavy precipitation potential across the Gulf Coast States and into the Northeast over the next 7 days. Areas of flooding can't be ruled out in the Lower Mississippi Valley as this next storm system moves through.
Tropical Update
According to NOAA's NHC, there are 2 waves in the Atlantic basin that have a chance of tropical formation over the next 5 days. Both have a low chance of formation over the next 5 days.
No More Regular Alphabet Names
It has been an active season so far as we've used up all 21 names that NOAA's NHC set for the year. Interestingly, Tropical Storm Arthur developed back in mid May, more than 4 months ago! Since then, we've had a total of 9 huricanes!
We're Into the Greek Alphabet - First Time Since 2005
Not only did we use up all 21 names in the list above, but we've entered the Greek Alphabet, which is only the 2nd time in recorded history that we've done that and the first time since 2005. Delta became the 25th named storm and the 9th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.