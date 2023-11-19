COLUMBUS, Ohio – For one half, the Gophers hung around with Ohio State, never threatening to score but playing well enough on defense and special teams that the second-ranked Buckeyes led by only 13 points.

That changed in a hurry in the second half when the Buckeyes scored two touchdowns in the first 1:07 of the third quarter on their way to a 37-3 victory in front of 104,019 at Ohio Stadium.

TreVeyon Henderson ran 75 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, and after a strip sack of Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, Ohio State QB Kyle McCord found Marvin Harrison Jr. on a 6-yard slant for a TD and 27-0 lead before fans had settled into their sets.

The Gophers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) saw their losing streak reach three games heading into next week's season finale against Wisconsin at Huntington Bank Stadium. At stake will be Paul Buyan's Axe, and the Gophers need to retain it to secure a sixth win and bowl eligibility.

Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) tuned up for next week's showdown at Michigan with the Big Ten East Division title on the line and College Football Playoff aspirations in play. Henderson rushed 15 times for 146 yards and two TDs. McCord completed 20 of 30 passes for 212 yards and two TDs. And Ohio State's defense didn't let the Gophers penetrate the Buckeyes' 40-yard line until 10 minutes remained in the game.

Kaliakmanis completed 11 of 19 passes for 89 yards but lost a fumble and threw an interception that led to 10 Ohio State points. Jordan Nubin led the Gophers with 19 rushes for 49 yards, carrying most of the load after Zach Evans left the game for good in the first quarter because of an injury.

Minnesota's only points came on Dragan Kesich's 54-yard field goal with 6:43 remaining.

The Buckeyes had a textbook start. After forcing a three-and-out by the Gophers, Ohio State drove 85 yards in eight plays and took a 7-0 lead on Henderson's 9-yard TD run. Henderson carried four times for 35 yards and had a 13-yard reception on the march, during which the Buckeyes faced second down only once.

With 4:01 left in the first quarter, the Gophers forced Ohio State to punt from its 3-yard line and took over at the Minnesota 45. After Kaliakmanis found Corey Crooms Jr. for 10 yards to the OSU 45, two plays netted 0 yards, and Kaliakmanis was flushed for a 5-yard gain to the 40 on third-and-10. Instead of going for it on fourth down or trying a long field, coach P.J. Fleck brought in Crawford, whose 27-yard punt left Ohio State at its 13.

The Buckeyes came out throwing on their possession, with McCord hitting Marvin Harrison Jr. for 20 yards and Emeka Egbuka for 26 to the Minnesota 29. The Gophers defense stiffened, with McCord throwing three consecutive incompletions. The Buckeyes settled for Jayden Fielding's 47-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead with 13:04 left in the second quarter.

The Gophers responded with their best possession of the first half. Kaliakmanis hit Crooms for a 32-yard gain to the Ohio State 45 on third-and-14. but the Gophers couldn't take advantage. After a 2-yard run by Nubin and a 3-yard pass to tight end Nick Kallerup, the Gophers faced third-and-5 from the 42. Nubin was stuffed for no gain, and Fleck opted to punt.

Ohio State increased the lead to 13-0 with 4:51 left in the second quarter on Fielding's 26-yard field goal. The Buckeyes drove 81 yards to the Gophers 6, but McCord's two incomplete passes and a 2-yard loss by Henderson forced the field-goal choice.

Henderson showed his breakaway speed in the third quarter, taking the first play from scrimmage and sprinting 75 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown and 20-0 lead.

The lead quickly grew to 27-0.

On first down, Jack Sawyer sacked Kaliakmanis and forced him to fumble. Tuimoloau returned the ball 16 yards to the Minnesota 6. Three plays later, McCord hit Harrison on a slant for a 6-yard TD.

On the Gophers' next series, Jordan Hancock intercepted Kaliakmanis' deep pass and returned it 40 yards to the Minnesota 14. Six Buckeyes drew unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for posing, moving the ball to the 29. Fielding's 32-yard field goal stretched the lead to 30-0.

McCord's 1-yard TD pass to tight end Cade Stover made it 37-0 with 13:43 left in the fourth quarter.