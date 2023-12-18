What does it take to be a winner? It takes a little creativity, a dash of determination, some crayons, colored pencils, maybe a glue stick or a sprinkling of glitter. The artistic winners of this year's Oh, You Turkey contest outdid themselves in all of the above. Many also added a pop of pop culture, with an homage to Taylor Swift.

Here the winners of the 45th annual contest:

0-4 years old

First place

Tenaya Dryer, 4, Richfield

Judges comments: Soft rainbow done in watercolor wash is stunningly beautiful.

Second place

Damian Martin, 2, Minneapolis

Judges comments: The use of the bingo dauber made for a joyous piece full of fun and energy.

Third place

Adriana Kucera, 3, Detroit Lakes

Judges comments: Exuberant painting combined with bold feathers and googly eyes made for a winner.

5-8 years old

First place

Madelyn Dixon, 8, Maple Grove

Judges comments: We receive many Taylor Swift-themed turkeys this year. Here, feathers are used creatively, there's skillful lettering, and it's very well drawn.

Second place

Harper Griebel, 8, Marshall

Judges comments: Stunning use of dots made for a show-stopping piece. Contrasting repetitions throughout unifies the design.

Third place

Reese Skorich, 5, St. Michael

Judges comments: Well done watercolor uses a beautiful, soft palette. Thoughtfully placed glittery touches complete it.

9-12 years old

First place

Brock Hansen, 12, Big Lake

Judges comments: Love the color palette, incredible detail and the use of white as highlights.

Second place

Kjerstin Fogo, 12, Eden Prairie

Judges comments: Skillfully painted feathers wowed the judges. Expressive eyes a thoughtful touch.

Third place

Elliott Leasure, 12, Rochester

Judges comments: Meticulous use of colored pencils wowed the judges. Crisscross patterns in flatware and the gradations in feathers are so good.