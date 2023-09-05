Officials suspect that a driver fatally struck a pedestrian at a rural intersection in St. Michael and left the scene.
Wright County sheriff's deputies were dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. Friday to NE. Ochoa Avenue and NE. 60th Street on a call about a man down in the road, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.
"It is believed that the adult male was possibly struck by a motor vehicle," a statement from the Sheriff's Office read. The man's identity has yet to be released.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is being urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 763-682-1162.
