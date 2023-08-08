Officials have released the identity of the man who was shot to death late at night over the weekend in Minneapolis.

Kevin Bernard Thompson, 49, of Minneapolis, was shot multiple times shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of E. Lake Street, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Officers gave aid in the alley, but he was declared dead at the scene, police said.

A second man also was shot in the same incident. Police said he's expected to survive his wounds. The man's identity has yet to be released.

Police have announced no arrests in what they suspect is gunfire related to illicit drug activity.

Anybody with information about this case is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or at Crimestoppersmn.org. Tips can be submitted anonymously.