Officials on Thursday identified the two brothers who died in an apparent murder-suicide one day this week in Blaine.
Twin Cities
Officials ID the two Blaine brothers in their 60s who died in an apparent murder-suicide
David Knox is believed to have shot his brother, then himself earlier this week, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.
Timothy James Knox, 62, was found by law enforcement fatally shot outside a home in the 200 block of NE. Territorial Road, and then David John Knox dead inside a vehicle in the 11900 NE. 7th Street, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said. Both men were declared dead at the scene from shootings that both occurred shortly before 9 a.m.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement earlier that David Knox was “believed to be involved” in shooting Timothy Knox. Both men lived at the Territorial Road home, according to state records.
The statement added that “there is no known threat to the public, and no further suspects are being sought,” words that echo what law enforcement routinely says in cases of suspected murder-suicide.
Officials have yet to disclose the circumstances leading up to the deaths.
More from Twin Cities
The discoveries came Thursday hours apart during a search scheduled to continue as long as there is daylight.