Officials have identified a motorist who died four weeks after being injured in a two-car crash in Plymouth.
David W. Snyder, 84, of Crystal, died last Friday at North Memorial Health Hospital from injuries suffered in the collision on Aug. 26 at the intersection of Rockford Road and N. Zachary Lane, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Snyder was heading west on Rockford Road and collided in the intersection with Eric A. Krinsky, 41, of Plymouth as he turned left onto Zachary Lane, police said Thursday. Krinsky suffered injuries.
Police Chief Erik Fadden said he wants to wait for further investigation before saying which driver had the right of way.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Officials ID motorist who died 4 weeks after being injured in 2-car crash in Plymouth
The collision occurred on Aug. 26 at the intersection of Rockford Road and N. Zachary Lane.
Politics
Mercado Central demands Jensen campaign stop using its image in ads
Jensen and others in the GOP are aiming to bolster support among Latino voters.
Coronavirus
Minnesotans slow to get booster shots; COVID levels flat
Pandemic-related hospitalizations remain elevated among unvaccinated Minnesotans, but disparity in infection and death rates are smaller.
Vikings
U.S. Bank Stadium won't host Kansas City-Tampa Bay game Sunday
U.S. Bank Stadium won't play host to the NFL's marquee game Sunday night because Tampa Bay was spared extensive damage from Hurricane Ian, the Buccaneers announced Thursday.
North Metro
Columbia Heights City Council member to be censured over racist phone call
KT Jacobs said she didn't make the call, which came from her personal cell phone.