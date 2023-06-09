Officials have released the identity of the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a pickup truck at a central Minnesota intersection.

Ricky Lee Karsch, 57, of Rice, Minn., suffered numerous injuries from the crash near Foley shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday and died that evening, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office:

Deputies arrived at NE. 165th Avenue and 65th Street in Maywood Township and joined witnesses in providing immediate aid to Karsch. He was taken by air ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital and died there.

The pickup driver, Ryan Michael Renstrom Jr., 20, of Maple Grove, was slightly hurt, and two adults in his vehicle were uninjured.

Karsch was heading west on 65th Street and had the right of way. Renstrom, who was pulling a boat, obeyed his stop sign while on southbound 165th but then proceeded into the intersection in front of Karsch. A witness told law enforcement that Karsch attempted to avoid the crash but struck the pickup driver's door.