Officials on Wednesday identified the motorcycle passenger who was killed in a collision with an ambulance two weeks ago in Blaine.

Loretta M. Egge, 58, of Isanti, Minn., suffered multiple injuries from the four-vehicle crash on July 22 and died three days later at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Her husband and the motorcycle's driver, Jeffrey R. Egge, 57, was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC and was in critical but stable condition Wednesday afternoon, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Neither person on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, the State Patrol said.

According to the patrol:

An Allina Health ambulance was heading north on Hwy. 65 with its lights and sirens activated, but the run was canceled as it turned left onto westbound NE. 109th Avenue.

The ambulance crew soon received a new call for service, reactivated lights and sirens, attempted to turn right onto eastbound 109th and struck the motorcycle on northbound Hwy. 65. The motorcycle then hit a minivan and a passenger vehicle.

One other person among all the vehicles was hurt. Ambulance crew member Jennifer M. Olson, 42, of Chetek, Wis., suffered noncritical injuries.

The patrol identified the ambulance driver as Joseph C. Shea, 27, of New Brighton. Court records show no charges being filed yet against Shea.

Soon after the crash, Allina released a statement that read, "Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of [Loretta] Egge, and our thoughts are with Jeff Egge as he recovers."