Officials have identified the man who was killed in Minneapolis last week during gunfire that also wounded one other person.
Officials ID man shot to death over weekend while walking on Minneapolis sidewalk
A second man also was shot, police said.
Kadar Jibril, 27, of Corcoran, was shot multiple times Saturday in front of a multifamily residence in the 2900 block of Grand Avenue S. and died at the scene, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Officers arrived about 10:45 p.m. to find Jibril with critical gunshot wounds, police said. Officers and emergency medical responders gave Jibril immediate aid before he died, according to police.
Another man in his 20s was taken to HCMC with at least one noncritical gunshot wound, police said.
Police say the men were walking on a sidewalk when they were shot. No arrests have been announced.
Anyone with information about the crime was asked to contact the Minneapolis police or CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
