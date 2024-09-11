Minneapolis

Officials ID man shot to death in July in Minneapolis

Ethan Emanuel Johnson, 29, of Brooklyn Center was shot in the head on July 8.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 11, 2024 at 12:55PM
A Brooklyn Center man was shot in the head July 8 in Minneapolis (Minneapolis Police Department)

Officials have identified a man who was shot to death in Minneapolis more than two months ago.

Ethan Emanuel Johnson, 29, of Brooklyn Center was shot in the head on July 8 in an alley just north of W. Broadway in the 2000 block of north Minneapolis, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday. Johnson died three days later at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, the Examiner’s Office said.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting, and police have not indicated a possible motive for the killing.

Officers arrived at the alley about 11:30 p.m. and gave aid to Johnson until fire and emergency medical personnel took over, police said.

This year’s tally of 51 homicides in Minneapolis compares with 46 at this time last year, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database. There were 37 homicides in the city as of this date in 2019, the most recent year before the pandemic.

