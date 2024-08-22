Officials have identified the man who was shot to death in south Minneapolis after a fight broke out at a homeless encampment.
Officials ID man shot to death after fight in homeless encampment; no arrests announced
JaBraun Garron Hole, 33, of Minneapolis, was shot in the torso Monday at the encampment in the 3300 block of S. 3rd Avenue and died late that afternoon at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.
Police have announced no arrests in connection with Hole’s death.
The encampment in the city’s Central neighborhood has since been cleared, police said. However, it has found a new location a few blocks away.
There have been 45 homicides so far in the city this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares to 44 in Minneapolis at this time in 2023 and 31 at this point in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
