Twin Cities

Officials ID man shot to death after fight in homeless encampment; no arrests announced

There have been 45 homicides so far in the city this year, according to a Star Tribune database.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 22, 2024 at 1:05PM

Officials have identified the man who was shot to death in south Minneapolis after a fight broke out at a homeless encampment.

JaBraun Garron Hole, 33, of Minneapolis, was shot in the torso Monday at the encampment in the 3300 block of S. 3rd Avenue and died late that afternoon at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.

Police have announced no arrests in connection with Hole’s death.

The encampment in the city’s Central neighborhood has since been cleared, police said. However, it has found a new location a few blocks away.

There have been 45 homicides so far in the city this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares to 44 in Minneapolis at this time in 2023 and 31 at this point in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from Twin Cities

See More
Twin Cities

Officials ID man shot to death after fight in homeless encampment; no arrests announced

There have been 45 homicides so far in the city this year, according to a Star Tribune database.

News & Politics

A tearful Gus Walz shouts ‘that’s my dad’ in emotional reaction to DNC speech

card image
Music

Scene Makers Q&A: How Nate Dungan books all the free music at the Minnesota State Fair

card image