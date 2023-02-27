Two men who clashed with deputies in Pine County in separate incidents on the same day last week were identified Monday: one who was shot by deputies and severely wounded while allegedly driving his pickup truck at them, and the other who Minnesota officials say killed himself after a highway pursuit.

Leo H. Hacker, 70, was in critical condition as of Monday morning at North Memorial Health Hospital after being shot by deputies who tried to pull his vehicle over on a gravel road about a mile from his Pine City home, according to a search warrant affidavit filed by the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCA) that sought court permission to collect evidence from his pickup.

As two deputies approached Hacker's pickup, he "drove the vehicle towards them," the affidavit read. Both deputies opened fire on Hacker and wounded him, the filing continued.

Hacker was wanted at the time on charges of second-degree assault and obstructing law enforcement in connection with allegations that he pointed a gun at a deputy outside his home on Feb. 14 and angrily defied orders to drop the weapon while uttering numerous profanities.

At one point, Hacker warned the deputies that if they did not leave, he would return with "something bigger," the charges quoted him as saying.

The deputy was there to seize Hacker's SUV stemming from a dispute over his unpaid attorney fees, the charges read. However, law enforcement outside the home "determined that based on the totality of circumstances, it was in the interest of safety to leave the scene at that time" and instead seek a warrant for Hacker's arrest, the criminal complaint continued.

Also Monday, the BCA identified Kyle Bazant, 34, of Bayfield, Wis., as the man who died on Feb. 21 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after a state trooper saw Bazant speeding north on Interstate 35 just after 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 21.

The trooper unsuccessfully tried to stop the vehicle several times, once with tire-deflating sticks and also with a maneuver using his squad to force Bazant to end his flight, the BCA said in a statement.

About 20 minutes into the pursuit, Bazant's vehicle went into a ditch a few miles south of Sandstone, the statement continued. Body camera video showed trooper Carl Hawkinson firing a beanbag round through the back windshield and another through the passenger-side window, the BCA added.

Seeing no response from Bazant, officers approached the vehicle and saw he was dead. The entire encounter with Bazant lasted roughly 40 minutes.

A handgun was recovered from Bazant's car, the BCA said. Agents are reviewing additional body camera footage from troopers and deputies who were on the scene.

The Pine County Sheriff's Office has asked the BCA to investigate the incident, and then present findings without a charging recommendation to the County Attorney's Office to determine whether the deputy's actions were justified.