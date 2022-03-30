Four Brooklyn Center police officers sustained minor injuries Tuesday afternoon while breaking up a fight involving a large group of people that included several juveniles.

An adult man was arrested for obstructing police with force and fifth-degree assault in connection with the melee that started with a report of about 15 females fighting near the intersection of 57th and Logan avenues N., said Cmdr. Garett Flesland.

At least three females were cited and released for various offenses, he said.

Officers arrived on the scene just after 5 p.m. as the group began to move south on Logan and attempted to break up a fight between two females in the yard of a home. One of the females was taken to the ground and handcuffed, Flesland said.

While females were being detained, a man showed up at the scene and began assaulting a homeowner. The suspect resisted arrest. He was eventually handcuffed and taken to jail, Flesland said.

About that time, fights among those in the gathering crowd broke out, Flesland said.

Officers from neighboring Robbinsdale, Crystal and Minneapolis, and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office were called in to help. A large police presence remained in the area for about an hour as the crowd dispersed, Flesland said.