The police officer who fired the fatal shot that killed a 20-year-old man Sunday in Brooklyn Center has a career that spans more than 25 years, sources told the Star Tribune on Monday.

The officer who shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop has been identified by two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case as Kimberly A. Potter, 48.

Potter was first licensed as a police officer in Minnesota in 1995 at age 22, according to state records.

Among her duties during her tenure with the Brooklyn Center Police Department has been serving on the force's negotiation team.

In a previous fatal shooting of a man in the Minneapolis suburb in August 2019, Potter was among the first to arrive at the scene where Kobe Dimock-Heisler died after he allegedly rushed at officers with a knife in a home.

Potter instructed the two officers involved "to exit the residence, get into separate squad cars, turn off their body worn cameras, and to not talk to each other," according to an investigative report from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office. Both officers' actions were found to be justified, and no charges were filed.

Potter was first licensed as a police officer when she was 22 years old and soon became a Brooklyn Center police officer.

She is married, has two adult sons and lives with her husband, a former Fridley police officer, in a different Minneapolis suburb.

Contact information for Potter was not immediately available, and the identity of her legal representation has yet to be confirmed. Also, messages left for Potter and her family were not immediately returned.

Potter has been a union president for her department's officers and was a longtime member of the Law Enforcement Memorial Association, where she served on the "casket team."

She also was among 11 officers who received a Chief's Unit Certificate of Commendation in 2017 stemming from a 2016 death investigation.

"The group of officers performed lifesaving techniques on a victim while gathering witness testimony, leading to the arrest of a suspect," the commendation read.

paul.walsh@startribune.com • 612-673-4482