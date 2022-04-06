A Roseville police officer was taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday evening, and one suspect is in custody, Roseville police said in a statement.

A report of gunfire about 7:30 p.m. brought officers to the scene, near West Owasso Boulevard and Brenner Avenue, when "the suspect continued to shoot at officers and neighboring homes - eventually striking an officer," the statement said.

The officer's condition was not revealed.

Multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the site, and authorities shut down a half mile of road around the scene.

