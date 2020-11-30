The driver of an off-road vehicle died in western Wisconsin over the weekend, authorities said.

The wreck occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday near Cumberland in Polk County, the Sheriff's Office said.

The identity of the operator, a 43-year-old man from Turtle Lake, Wis., has yet to be released.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

The off-road utility vehicle was heading south on County Hwy. T, where it rolled over. The unbelted operator was thrown from the vehicle.

An ambulance headed to a nearby hospital with the man, but he died en route.

"Evidence at the scene and witness' statements preliminarily pointed to alcohol and speed as factors in the crash," a Sheriff's Office statement read.