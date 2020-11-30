The driver of an off-road vehicle died in western Wisconsin over the weekend, authorities said.
The wreck occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday near Cumberland in Polk County, the Sheriff's Office said.
The identity of the operator, a 43-year-old man from Turtle Lake, Wis., has yet to be released.
According to the Sheriff's Office:
The off-road utility vehicle was heading south on County Hwy. T, where it rolled over. The unbelted operator was thrown from the vehicle.
An ambulance headed to a nearby hospital with the man, but he died en route.
"Evidence at the scene and witness' statements preliminarily pointed to alcohol and speed as factors in the crash," a Sheriff's Office statement read.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
RV fire in homeless encampment near I-94 in St. Paul sends 1 to hospital
The blaze sent smoke skyward near Cretin Avenue.
Duluth
Off-road utility vehicle operator dies in late-night crash in western Wisconsin
Authorities said alcohol use might also be a factor in the wreck.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Investigators say man who shot 3 also wounded in Albert Lea
The man who shot and injured three people in Albert Lea, including a police officer, was also wounded when a state trooper opened fire, according to state investigators.
Local
Fatal fire in Appleton under investigation
Investigators are looking for the cause of a weekend fire that killed a man in Appleton.