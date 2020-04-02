More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Duluth
Eric Erkkila jumps into St. Louis County Board race
He is the fourth candidate vying for the seat in the West Duluth district.
Variety
UW-Madison moves summer term to online only
The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):
Local
Aerial footage shows empty Twin Cities
On March 30, 2020, the first business day after Gov. Tim Walz' "stay at home" order went into effect, life around the Twin Cities slowed dramatically.
Local
More than 30 flee early-morning fire in north Minneapolis fourplex
At least 21 children inside at the time, according to the Red Cross. No injuries reported.
Local
Drone footage shows dramatic slowdown of life in the Twin Cities
The first business day after Gov. Tim Walz's "stay at home" order went into effect, normally busy spots had an eerie calm.