Obama relatives settle racial bias dispute with private school in Milwaukee

Craig and Kelly Robinson alleged in the lawsuit that the University School of Milwaukee terminated their then 9- and 11-year-old sons' re-enrollment contracts for the 2021-2022 school year after the couple complained that teachers treated students of color and socioeconomically underrepresented students unfairly. The couple said that when the boys were learning virtually at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, they became aware of racial and ethnic stereotypes appearing in assignments.