Oakdale Police officer Charles A. Nelson faces three criminal charges in connection with a September 2022 incident involving a man suffering from schizophrenia and has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to city and county records.

Nelson, 41, is charged with one count of harassment causing emotional distress and another of creating reasonable fear of bodily harm. He also is charged with misconduct for allegedly filing a false report. All three are gross misdemeanors punishable by up to a one-year sentence and a $3,000 fine.

The complaint filed Friday said Nelson made harassing phone calls while on duty to a suspect known to be having mental health issues. On Sept. 22, 2022, just before midnight, Nelson and his partner, Officer Andrew Dickman, were sent to monitor a home on Greystone Avenue in Oakdale to watch for a resident with an active felony warrant.

Command staff specifically told Nelson not to engage with the man because he suffered from schizophrenia and his family had been working with the police to get him help. Nelson was told to notify command if the man left his home so a controlled traffic stop could be made to minimize danger to all, the complaint said.

"The resident's actions were escalating and were troubling and dangerous," the complaint said, adding that the man was also known to possess firearms.

But when Nelson arrived at the home, he downloaded a phone app to mask the number being called and then called the man, the complaint said. When the man answered, Nelson said nothing. When the man called him back, Nelson told the man he wasn't calling.

After numerous calls and just before 1:30 a.m., the man called Washington County dispatch and reported the series of calls and said he just wanted to sleep. Nelson continued to call and the man eventually became so agitated, he left his house with a shotgun, Washington County SWAT was called and arrested him, the complaint said.

Nelson worked the remainder of the weekend without reporting that he had made calls to the man even as Oakdale police attempted to verify the man's claims about the calls. On Sept. 28, Dickman reported the calls to a sergeant.

In interviews with BCA agents, Nelson admitted making the calls, said he was trying to "build rapport" with the man and didn't identify himself because he "didn't want to scare the resident," the complaint said.

Nelson has been an officer with the city since December 2006. He's due in court Jan. 26.

Oakdale Police Chief Nick Newton issued a statement saying, "It's disheartening when we work so hard to build trust with our community and when one officer engages in misconduct it undermines the efforts of all the good officers."

Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson called Newton's swift response "exemplary."

Attempts to reach Nelson were unsuccessful. No lawyer was listed for Nelson, who lives in St. Paul.

Star Tribune Staff Writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.