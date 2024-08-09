An Oakdale man was charged Friday with six felonies, including second-degree murder, after allegedly using a “ghost gun” to kill an 18-year-old in a drive-by shooting in Minneapolis last month.
Twin Cities
Oakdale man allegedly used ‘ghost gun’ in drive-by shooting in Minneapolis
The 18-year-old victim was getting out of a car with three other passengers when an SUV approached and its driver began shooting. Passengers with the victim returned fire.
Amariaun Antonio Thomas Thornton, 21, was arrested in connection with the murder of Javon Jarule Stevenson, who was shot near Nicollet Avenue and 27th Street W. on July 7. Stevenson died at HCMC that night.
According to court documents:
Stevenson was getting out of a car with three other passengers when a white GMC Acadia approached and the driver began shooting. At least two of the passengers with Stevenson returned fire. Surveillance video showed one of the bullets fired from the Acadia “ricochets off the ground” and hits Stevenson.
Bullets also hit and shattered a nearby store window, and police investigators determined that at least five guns were fired at the scene.
The license plate on the Acadia was clearly visible. Officers tracked down the owner, who said Thornton had been driving the car at the time of the murder. Cellphone location data also placed Thornton near the scene at the time of the shooting.
Thornton was arrested Wednesday in a separate case after officers were called to the 2900 block of Russell Avenue S. in Minneapolis on reports of a gun being fired. Police learned the suspect, later identified as Thornton, had run into a house, which they surrounded. Thornton broke a window and fled on foot before being arrested.
When officers searched the home, they found a 9 mm “ghost gun.” They later tested the gun and determined that it matched discharged casings fired from the Acadia in the drive-by-shooting.
A “ghost gun” is a privately made firearm that is uniquely assembled, typically isn’t registered and is difficult to trace.
Thornton is due to appear in Hennepin County District Court on Monday.
More from Twin Cities
Local gymnasts, dignitaries, fans and travelers greeted Lee, who is from St. Paul, on her return from the Olympics on Sunday.