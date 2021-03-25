NATIONAL WOMEN'S HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Friday: No. 2 Minnesota Whitecaps vs. No. 3 Connecticut, 7 p.m.; No. 1 Toronto vs. No. 4 Boston, 4 p.m.

Saturday: Isobel Cup final, 6 p.m.

Warrior Ice Arena, Boston

TV: NBCSN

Whitecaps-Connecticut preview: The Whitecaps (3-1) have not lost to the Whale (2-2) since joining the NWHL in 2018, going 12-0 and outscoring them 56-12. But the teams did not play during the regular season, and Whitecaps coach Jack Brodt cautioned that Connecticut is a much different team this year. Whale assistant coach Laura Brennan said her defensive-minded group wants to play a physical game to negate the Whitecaps' speed, and they have added high-scoring F Melissa Samoskevich for the playoffs. Whale G Abbie Ives was third in goals-against average (2.01) and save percentage (. 936) during the regular season. The Whitecaps are led by F Nina Rodgers (two goals, four assists) but have balanced scoring; they are looking for the powerful Allie Thunstrom-Jonna Curtis-Meaghan Pezon line to step up. Brodt is hoping to keep the score low and rely on G Amanda Leveille, who has a GAA of 2.47 and save percentage of .936.

Toronto-Boston preview: League newcomer Toronto (4-1-1) enters the playoffs with four consecutive victories and the top seed, while Boston (3-4) started slowly but has won two in a row. The game features two of the most dynamic players in the NWHL in Toronto F Mikyla Grant-Mentis and Boston D Kayleigh Fratkin. They are tied for the league scoring lead with nine points each, while Grant-Mentis has a league-high five goals. Boston G Lovisa Selander could be the difference; she is second in the NWHL in GAA (1.47) and save percentage (. 947).

RACHEL BLOUNT