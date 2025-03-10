A global electric-infrastructure company with major Twin Cities operations, nVent Electric announced plans to spend nearly $1 billion to acquire the electrical products group of Georgia’s Avail Infrastructure Solutions.
nVent, with offices in St. Louis Park, to spend nearly $1B to grow key business
nVent Electric continues to capitalize on the trend of electrifying building and manufacturing operations and the growth of data centers
Based in London but with management offices in St. Louis Park, nVent continues to build on the electrification-of-everything trend and the growth of data centers.
“The demand for control buildings, switchgear and bus systems is expected to increase with the modernization of aging electrical infrastructure, expanding electrical capacity to meet power demand and the growth of data centers,” Beth Wozniak, chair and chief executive of nVent, said in a news release.
The $975 million acquisition will add 1,100 employees to the 12,100 employees nVent has worldwide and contribute approximately $375 million in annual revenue.
Avail Infrastructure Solutions is a privately held company based in Suwanee, Ga., and its electric products group provides a wide range of products and solutions that ensure the safe and reliable operation of the electrical operations at data centers and electric utilities.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025; nVent expects to use available cash on hand to complete the deal.
It’s the latest big-dollar deal from nVent, as Wozniak has tightened the company’s focus on the global electrification trend of replacing fossil fuels in transportation and in building and manufacturing operations, which will lead to a greater strain on the power grid without new infrastructure.
After selling its thermal management business in August for $1.7 billion, nVent has the cash available. Several months before, nVent acquired electrical control buildings business Trachte for $695 million and in May 2023 it completed the acquisition of ECM Industries, a provider of electrical connectivity solutions, for $1.1 billion.
“This acquisition builds on the platform we acquired with the Trachte acquisition and expands our offering and capabilities,” Wozniak said.
In early February, nVent announced full-year earnings of $331.8 million, or $2 a share, on revenue of $3 billion that grew 13%. Adjusted earnings per share for 2024 were $2.49 a share, up 7% from the previous year.
Wozniak referenced the Trachte deal and the sale of the thermal management business when the fourth quarter and annual results were announced Feb. 6. “We are becoming a more focused, higher growth electrical connection and protection leader well-positioned with the electrification, sustainability and digitalization megatrends,” Wozniak said.
Results for the quarter and the year missed analyst expectations for earnings and revenue.
“We agree that this deal should be healthily accretive to earnings,” wrote Nigel Coe, an analyst for Wolfe Research, in a research note Monday. “This should be a positive catalyst following recent underperformance.”
Shares from nVent were trading down about 4% Monday. Shares have ranged between $51.99 and $86.57 a share over the last 52 weeks.
