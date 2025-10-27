Rash: The U.S. should recommit to human rights leadership

“Jackson was a person of tremendous abilities — analytical, oratorical, legal — and he applied them all during his lifetime,” said John Q. Barrett, a St. John’s (N.Y.) University law professor who is writing a biography of Jackson. Barrett, who will speak at a Minnesota History Center event on Tuesday, said that “Jackson really shaped the principled commitment to doing it on the level, to doing it with due process, to doing it based on evidence.” The trials were open, fair, funded by America and “gave all the resources that our Bill of Rights gives to criminal defendants.” A process, Barrett said, that Jackson referred to as one “our children could look back on with pride.”