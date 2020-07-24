Authorities have identified a man killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in Nowthen.

Jared Hortian, age 52, of Elk River, was driving a westbound car that collided head-on with an eastbound pickup on Viking Boulevard, west of Hwy. 47, at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Hortian died at the scene. The pickup driver, Kelly E. Pierce, 39, of East Bethel, was airlifted to HCMC in Minneapolis with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, the State Patrol and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

