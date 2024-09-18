Maker of Ozempic, Wegovy sues Minnesota clinic over knockoff weight-loss medication

Obesity has been a runaway chronic health problem over the past half-century in the U.S., where sedentary lifestyles and processed foods have made it harder to maintain healthy weights. Minnesota has one of the lowest rates in the nation, and yet 34% of its adults report that they are obese. The condition is defined by a body-mass index of 30 or more, which equates to a weight of at least 203 pounds for a typical 5-foot-9 man or 174 pounds for a 5-foot-4 woman.