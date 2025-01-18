A video message will arrive on James Laurinaitis’ phone sometime this weekend, most likely the night before he coaches in Monday’s college football national championship game.
Scoggins: Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman finds inspiration from two close Minnesota friends
Ohio State linebackers coach James Laurinaitis and former Gophers safety Dom Barber, both from Wayzata, remain good friends with the Notre Dame coach.
That’s the normal routine. His best friend from high school, Dom Barber, sends a video message of support to both Laurinaitis and Marcus Freeman in their group chat every Friday during the football season, a ritual that began in 2022.
The videos, which Barber calls “DB Chronicles,” usually last three to four minutes and are his way of offering support, humor, football insight, family updates and “whatever I feel in my heart in that moment,” Barber said.
“I can’t wait to hear the one that he will send on Sunday night,” Laurinaitis said earlier this week.
This one will hit differently.
Laurinaitis, a Wayzata High graduate, is linebackers coach for Ohio State. Freeman is head coach at Notre Dame.
Those two became teammates, roommates and best friends at Ohio State. They played the same position (linebacker) and later were groomsmen in each other’s weddings. Freeman gave Laurinaitis his start in coaching.
On Monday, they will stand on opposite sidelines with a national championship on the line.
“Oh man, it’s going to be surreal,” Laurinaitis said. “It’s funny, when this bracket came out, my wife said, ‘We’re going to have to play Notre Dame in the title game.’ We kind of laughed about it.”
Only one of them can celebrate as confetti falls, but the bond between them runs deep.
Laurinaitis arrived at Ohio State a year after Freeman and began his career behind him on the depth chart. Injuries opened the door for Laurinaitis to play as a true freshman, earning a start in the Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame that season.
He finished his career with a closet full of accolades. Three-time All-American. Winner of four major national individual awards. Four Big Ten championships.
Laurinaitis started every regular-season game for seven seasons with the St. Louis Rams while setting a franchise record for tackles. He had a stint in broadcasting after retirement but “always had the bug” to try coaching.
Freeman pulled him in after being hired as Notre Dame’s head coach after the 2021 season. Laurinaitis spent one season on staff as a graduate assistant.
“When you have a chance to start at Notre Dame, that’s pretty cool,” Laurinaitis said. “You’re going through a lot of stuff that’s new. You’re learning how you want to teach, how you want to coach. You’re making mistakes and you’re getting better with someone that you feel like has your back.”
His goal was clear from the beginning: Coach linebackers at his alma mater. That opportunity came as a graduate assistant on Ryan Day’s staff in 2023, then promotion to full-time coach this season.
“I would say I’m a players’ coach,” Laurinaitis said. “I’m big on the relationship aspect.”
Same with his friends. The group chat with Barber began when Laurinaitis was coaching under Freeman at Notre Dame.
Barber and Laurinaitis were inseparable as multi-sport athletes at Wayzata and remained close over the years. Laurinaitis is godfather to one of Barber’s children.
Barber and Freeman developed their own friendship as NFL players. Freeman was a free agent in 2009 when the Houston Texans signed him to their practice squad. Barber, the former Gophers standout, was in his second season as a Texans safety.
Laurinaitis called Barber to let him know that Freeman had signed with his team. Barber figured a friend of his friend was now his friend too. He opened his home and let Freeman live with him instead of staying in a hotel as he got settled.
“It’s wild that my best friend from high school and best friend from college ended up playing together and became really good friends,” Laurinaitis said.
Barber started their group chat with a video the night before Freeman’s first game as Notre Dame head coach “on a whim.”
“Just letting them know that you’ve got someone in your corner always and forever,” Barber said.
Both replied with a video message. Barber sent another one the following week. And again the next week.
It grew into their special weekly check-in.
Barber always records his video in his garage. Freeman usually shoots his from a treadmill or walking into the stadium on Saturdays. Laurinaitis usually records from his office.
They find comfort in their weekly pep talks.
“My whole goal with it was to make sure those guys get a laugh every now and then and know they always have someone in their corner that supports them win, lose or draw,” Barber said.
Barber called Monday’s title game a “win-win” even though one of them will be on the losing end. He was still reflecting at the start of the week on what message he wanted to convey in his video.
“It will be, enjoy the moment and take it all in,” he said.
He will find the right words. They will too when they send a video back. That’s what great friends do.
