Not everything is closed on Easter Sunday. Here are 21 events to check out after your holiday brunch.

Traditionally, most businesses and attractions are closed for Easter. But this year there are quite a few things happening for those who don’t celebrate or are just looking for something to do after feasting on ham and the sides. If you want to take in a play at the theater, listen to live music or just get away from the chaos of family gatherings, here are some options:
Theater
Children’s Theatre Company: Sing along with Elsa, Anna and the gang in the stage production of Disney’s “Frozen,” which is sure to please the young princesses and princes in your life. There will be two shows and activities before the second one, at 5 p.m. (2 & 6 p.m. $15-$89, limited availability. 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. childrenstheatre.org)
Gremlin Theatre: New Native Theatre founder Rhiana Yazzie wrote the comedy “The Nut, the Hermit, the Crow and the Monk” during the pandemic. It’s about siblings who go on a self-help journey. (2 p.m. $35. 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul. newnativetheatre.org)
Guthrie Theater: In Agatha Christie’s murder-mystery “The Mousetrap,” everyone trapped by a snowstorm in an English manor is a suspect. (7 p.m. $32-$92. 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls. guthrietheater.org)
Theatre in the Round: An unlikely friendship forms between an eccentric tour guide and a stern inspector in the Peter Shaffer comedy “Lettuce and Lovage.” (2 p.m. $22-$29. 245 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. theatreintheround.org)
Theater Latte Da: “Fun Home” is a Tony-winning musical inspired by Alison Bechdel’s memoir reflecting on a childhood at a household that was a not-so-fun place to grow up. (2 p.m. $41.75.-$87.75. 345 13th Av. NE., Mpls. latteda.org)
Music
Orpheum: Twelve-time Grammy Award winner Paul Simon takes the stage for the first of three performances at the Orpheum as part of his A Quiet Celebration Tour. (8 p.m. Starting at $187. 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. hennepinarts.org)
Armory: Kentucky’s jam-infused rock band My Morning Jacket is on tour to tout its new album “is.” Grace Cummings opens. (7:30 p.m. Starting at $53. 500 S. 6th St., Mpls. armorymn.com)