Things To Do

Not everything is closed on Easter Sunday. Here are 21 events to check out after your holiday brunch.

Head to “Frozen” the musical, the Paul Simon concert or dance off those jellybeans and chocolate eggs.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 11, 2025 at 6:29PM
My Morning Jacket, led by Jim James, will perform on Easter Sunday at Minneapolis' Armory. (Tony Nelson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Traditionally, most businesses and attractions are closed for Easter. But this year there are quite a few things happening for those who don’t celebrate or are just looking for something to do after feasting on ham and the sides. If you want to take in a play at the theater, listen to live music or just get away from the chaos of family gatherings, here are some options:

Theater

Children’s Theatre Company: Sing along with Elsa, Anna and the gang in the stage production of Disney’s “Frozen,” which is sure to please the young princesses and princes in your life. There will be two shows and activities before the second one, at 5 p.m. (2 & 6 p.m. $15-$89, limited availability. 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. childrenstheatre.org)

Gremlin Theatre: New Native Theatre founder Rhiana Yazzie wrote the comedy “The Nut, the Hermit, the Crow and the Monk” during the pandemic. It’s about siblings who go on a self-help journey. (2 p.m. $35. 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul. newnativetheatre.org)

Guthrie Theater's staging of "The Mousetrap" features Walt Spangler’s stately, elk-adorned set. (Provided/Dan Norman)

Guthrie Theater: In Agatha Christie’s murder-mystery “The Mousetrap,” everyone trapped by a snowstorm in an English manor is a suspect. (7 p.m. $32-$92. 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls. guthrietheater.org)

Theatre in the Round: An unlikely friendship forms between an eccentric tour guide and a stern inspector in the Peter Shaffer comedy “Lettuce and Lovage.” (2 p.m. $22-$29. 245 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. theatreintheround.org)

From left, Monty Hays plays Medium Alison, Eve Scharback is Small Alison and Sara Masterson portrays Alison in 'Fun Home' at Theater Latte Da. (Dan Norman Photography )

Theater Latte Da: “Fun Home” is a Tony-winning musical inspired by Alison Bechdel’s memoir reflecting on a childhood at a household that was a not-so-fun place to grow up. (2 p.m. $41.75.-$87.75. 345 13th Av. NE., Mpls. latteda.org)

Music

ST. PAUL, MN JUNE 8: Paul Simon performs at Xcel Energy Center on June 8, 2018 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Credit: Tony Nelson
Paul Simon last toured in 2018 when he stopped by at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on June 18. (Tony Nelson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Orpheum: Twelve-time Grammy Award winner Paul Simon takes the stage for the first of three performances at the Orpheum as part of his A Quiet Celebration Tour. (8 p.m. Starting at $187. 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. hennepinarts.org)

Armory: Kentucky’s jam-infused rock band My Morning Jacket is on tour to tout its new album “is.” Grace Cummings opens. (7:30 p.m. Starting at $53. 500 S. 6th St., Mpls. armorymn.com)

Tina Schlieske released a jazz standards album last year titled “The Good Life.”

Dakota: The tuxedo-clad, standard-loving Tina Schlieske will perform jazzy arrangements with friends at two back-to-back concerts. (5 & 7:30 p.m. Starting at $41.95. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. dakotacooks.com)

Fine Line: Indie pop artist Knox performs an all-ages show with the Wldlfe as the opener. (7:30 p.m. Starting at $96. 318 1st. Av. N., Mpls. axs.com)

Comedy

Camp Bar: Laugh Camp open mic is a weekly show for up-and-coming comics hosted by James Stanley. (6 p.m. Free. 490 N. Robert St., St. Paul. camp-bar.net)

Parkway Theater: Adult Swim avant-garde comedy filmmaker Alan Resnick stops by with his “One Funny Hour” tour. Anna Seregina opens. (7:30 p.m. $20-$25. 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. theparkwaytheater.com)

Art

Jamel Shabazz's photograph "Breezy Boy Breakers, Midtown, Manhattan, NYC" is part of the exhibition "Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys" (Jamel Shabazz/Mia)

Minneapolis Institute of Art: “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” features 100 artworks by artists of the Black diaspora, including Gordon Parks, Kehinde Wiley and Jamel Shabazz. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free museum admission; “Giants” admission is $20. 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. artsmia.org)

"Malala," a screen print by Wes Winship, is part of the "When You're in the Mirror" exhibit at the Minnesota Museum of American Art. (Minnesota Museum of American Art)

Minnesota Museum of American Art: A Charlie XCX song from her “Brat” album was the inspiration for “When You’re in the Mirror.” The exhibit, featuring works relating to perception and introspection, closes next week. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 350 N. Robert St., St. Paul. mmaa.org)

Walker Art Center: “Ways of Knowing,” featuring works by 11 artists, and “Sudden Places,” works by Pan Daijing, are just two of the many exhibits in the galleries. Also, the nearby Sculpture Garden is a great place for an afternoon stroll. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. $9-$18. 725 Vineland Place, Mpls. walkerart.org)

Family

Como Zoo & Conservatory: Open 365 days a year, the zoo houses nine of the most popular species. There’s also the neighboring garden with a bevy of beautiful blooms. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free, requested donation of $2-$4. 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul. comozooconservatory.org)

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum: See what’s blossoming on the grounds and take in the exhibit “Flora and Fauna Illustrata,” which closes Easter Sunday. Also on view is “Chromatic Brilliance,” featuring photography by Ann Groton and watercolors by Natalie Fine Shapiro. (9 a.m.-6 p.m. $20-$25. 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. arb.umn.edu)

Minnesota Zoo: Warmer weather means animals are coming out of hibernation and babies are being born. View more than 4,500 animals at the zoo and enjoy interactive experiences. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Online advance tickets only. $17.95-$23.95. 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. mnzoo.org)

Royal Canadian Circus: Featured acts under the big top include trapeze artists the Fantastic Venturas, aerialist Claudia Bauer, comedian Alex Acero and more. (Noon & 4 p.m. $39.50-$60. North Lot, Mall of America, Bloomington. royalcanadiancurcus.ca)

Science Museum: The new interactive, maze-based exhibit “Butterfly Odyssey” takes guests through the life cycles of the colorful insects. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $24.95-$34.95. 120 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. smm.org.

Dance

The Haralson Room: Work off that holiday ham by swing dancing to Beasley’s Big Band & Vocalist Cortney Burton. (6 p.m., free dance lesson at 5:15 p.m. $10. Minneapolis Cider Co., 701 SE. 9th St., Mpls. minneapoliscider.com)

Tapestry Folkdance Center: While newbies can get a lesson in ballroom dancing, the regulars can show off their ballroom and English country moves. (English country dance: 7 p.m. $4-$12. Ballroom: 6 p.m. lesson followed by 7 p.m. dance. $4-$20. 3748 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls. tapestryfolkdance.org)

