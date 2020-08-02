A 51-year-old woman from Northfield, Minn., died early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County.

The woman was driving a 2001 Chrysler Sebring west on Hwy. 99 at Milepost 34 in Montgomery Township when the vehicle entered a construction zone and drove into a hole in the road, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The victim was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. Other details of the crash, which happened at 7:42 a.m., were not available late Saturday.

