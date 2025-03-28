Historic northern Minnesota log post office razed after nearly 90 years of operation

LAKE GEORGE, Minn. - Postcards claimed this log cabin nine miles east of Itasca State Park on Hwy. 71 was the world’s smallest post office.
That’s up for debate.
But the old post office was knocked down Thursday after serving Lake George township since 1936. All signage and 110 mailboxes were preserved before demolition to go on display at the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum in Washington D.C.
“It would be cool to go to D.C. and see our old mailbox,” said Lake George resident Jamie Eisterhold.
She has fond memories of the post office, often bringing Winston, her Boston terrier, along to get a treat from the postmaster. Tourists headed to Itasca in the summer would stop to check it out. Eisterhold said they were always shocked to see her go inside.
“When I would go over there and get my mail, there would be people just standing there looking at it in awe. And then I’d open the door and they would be like, ‘Oh, my god, this is a real post office?’ ” she said.
With the post office gone, Eisterhold said part of her little town is losing its charm.
Lake George is a quaint community of 230 people nestled in the pines between Bemidji and Park Rapids. It’s known for its blueberry festival each summer. The town features several stores selling moccasins, antiques, gas and liquor.