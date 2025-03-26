News & Politics

Northern Minnesota students use radio to call for help as school bus driver suffers medical emergency

Students in Crow Wing County noticed the driver was not following the normal route.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 26, 2025 at 11:45AM
A bus driver had a medical emergency Tuesday March, 25, 2025, while transporting students in Crow Wing County home. (Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office)

Students in a northern Minnesota county jumped in to save the day when their bus driver suffered a medical emergency while driving them home from school.

The school bus was supposed to be going to a transfer stop Tuesday afternoon, but students noticed the bus was not following the normal route, and one of them grabbed the bus radio to call for help, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 74-year-old driver apparently had a medical emergency, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver was able to stop and let the 30 children aboard off in a rural area along County Road 45. Law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital and was last listed in serious condition, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Students were released to their parents at the scene. Those who were not picked up were taken home on another bus.

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

