Northern Minnesota students use radio to call for help as school bus driver suffers medical emergency

Students in a northern Minnesota county jumped in to save the day when their bus driver suffered a medical emergency while driving them home from school.
The school bus was supposed to be going to a transfer stop Tuesday afternoon, but students noticed the bus was not following the normal route, and one of them grabbed the bus radio to call for help, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said.
The 74-year-old driver apparently had a medical emergency, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The driver was able to stop and let the 30 children aboard off in a rural area along County Road 45. Law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital and was last listed in serious condition, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Students were released to their parents at the scene. Those who were not picked up were taken home on another bus.