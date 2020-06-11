DULUTH — Three casinos in northeast Minnesota will welcome gamblers to try their luck beginning next week, after shutting down due to COVID-19.

Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton, Minn., and Fond-du-Luth Casino in Duluth will open at 10 a.m. Monday. Grand Portage Lodge & Casino is schedule to open two weeks later, on June 29.

Each facility will have new health protection rules in place, including that guests have their temperature scanned before entering, wear masks and practice social distancing.

At each facility, some areas — such as blackjack tables — will remain closed. Fond-du-Luth will be smoke-free on both floors.

On its website, Grand Portage is asking patrons to “Have patience.”

“Businesses are restructuring how they provide services to visitors to keep you and their employees safe. Some communal amenities may not be open for use. As restrictions change, please be patient as they are implemented locally,” the site says.

The northeast Minnesota casinos are following the lead of others in Minnesota which opened at the end of May.

Indian tribes that operate Minnesota casinos were able to set their own reopening timelines, as sovereign nations. Many tribes are using state and federal health recommendations to implement safe practices.