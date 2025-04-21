Northeast Minneapolis mourns beloved ‘Marty the bingo guy’ following death in car crash

Liz Ruzek knows all about Zaworski’s heart. Ruzek helps to direct A Chance to Grow, a Northeast-based nonprofit working to help children and adults affected by learning challenges like traumatic brain injuries, ADHD and dyslexia. Marty and Heidi Zaworski volunteered for the organization for more than a decade, helping to host donation drives and dressing up as Mr. and Mrs. Claus for the kids during holidays. When Ruzek would grow frustrated, she said, Zaworski would often enter her office, share jokes and get her laughing in a way that eased her worries.