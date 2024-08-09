North Oaks home on lake, where ‘Miracle On Ice’ Olympian learned to skate, lists for $1.88M

Even though her house is surrounded by water on three sides, Stacey Everson never had to worry about flooding.
That’s because the 1955 home was built on a hill, angled so it looks like the water comes right up to the windows from the living room.
“It is truly its own oasis,” she said. “We didn’t even have to build a fence for the dog in the back because it couldn’t go anywhere beyond the backyard [surrounded by water].”
Looking to downsize from the 5,100-square-foot home, Everson is putting her beloved three-bedroom, four-bath home on the market. Sitting on two acres in North Oaks, there’s room for extensive gardens or for the new owners to further build out the house, she said.
Plus, the private lake, creek and pond adjacent to the property make it a winter wonderland, one that Olympian Rob McClanahan took advantage of, said Everson’s son Jered Everson. The famous hockey player, who was on the gold-medal-winning U.S. Men’s Olympic hockey team in 1980, learned how to skate there, and to this day, children in the neighborhood continue to play pick-up games on the frozen lake during the winter.
“It was exciting and interesting and something I always thought about when I looked out at the pond,” said Jered Everson. “Because of that I’m big into college hockey and I’m a big fan of the University of Minnesota-Duluth’s team.”