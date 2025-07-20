Minneapolis

Teen found shot dead in North Minneapolis early Sunday morning

The 19-year-old man was found nearby the North Mississippi Regional Park.

By Victor Stefanescu

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 20, 2025 at 4:58PM
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said investigators are still working to learn what happened during the shooting. (Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS) (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning nearby the Mississippi River in North Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a news release investigators are still working to learn what happened during the shooting near the intersection of North Mississippi Drive and North Lyndale Avenue, which serves as the entrance to the North Mississippi Regional Park.

“Anyone who has information should reach out and provide that information,” O’Hara said. “We are working to do everything we can to find justice for this victim and his family.”

According to police:

Officers from the Fourth Precinct, which covers north Minneapolis, responded to a report of a shooting at 3:09 a.m. They found a man with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.

The officers administered life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene due to his injuries.

The gunman fled the scene before officers arrived.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s name.

Police are asking anyone with information about any of these shootings to email policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tips that lead to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.

about the writer

about the writer

Victor Stefanescu

Reporter

Victor Stefanescu covers medical technology startups and large companies such as Medtronic for the business section. He reports on new inventions, patients’ experiences with medical devices and the businesses behind med-tech in Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Teen found shot dead in North Minneapolis early Sunday morning

card image

The 19-year-old man was found nearby the North Mississippi Regional Park.

Culture

Colorful murals bring hope of revitalization to south Minneapolis

card image

Minneapolis

Minneapolis DFL convention endorses democratic socialist Omar Fateh for mayor over Jacob Frey

card image