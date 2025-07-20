Teen found shot dead in North Minneapolis early Sunday morning

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning nearby the Mississippi River in North Minneapolis.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a news release investigators are still working to learn what happened during the shooting near the intersection of North Mississippi Drive and North Lyndale Avenue, which serves as the entrance to the North Mississippi Regional Park.
“Anyone who has information should reach out and provide that information,” O’Hara said. “We are working to do everything we can to find justice for this victim and his family.”
According to police:
Officers from the Fourth Precinct, which covers north Minneapolis, responded to a report of a shooting at 3:09 a.m. They found a man with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.
The officers administered life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene due to his injuries.
The gunman fled the scene before officers arrived.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s name.