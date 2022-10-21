A grassroots political action committee is comparing a handful of conservative Anoka County politicians to real-life war criminals and calling them "Hazzard County's Most Wanted," a reference to a backwoods TV comedy from 40 years ago.

The so-called 763 PAC ran an ad in Friday's Star Tribune with head shots of the Anoka County politicians alongside photos of Saddam Hussein, Joseph Stalin, Benito Mussolini, Muammar Gaddafi and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Local leaders shown in the ad include Anoka County Commissioners Julie Braastad, Scott Schulte and Matt Look; state Rep. Nolan West, R-Blaine; former Blaine City Council Member Dave Clark, who is running for an open seat on the County Board; and state Senate candidate Karen Attia, a Champlin Republican.

The ad doesn't delve into issues, but says: "Remember to Vote November 8th for Prosperity and Reject Fascism!" The name of the PAC refers to Anoka County's area code: 763.

The PAC's founders, Anoka County residents Clayton Kearns and Michael Schardin, said Friday they are nonpartisan and simply want to promote prosperity in their community. They said the incumbents and candidates listed in the ad are failing to do that.

"If you look around the metro, you see Anoka County doesn't have the nice things the south metro has, the west metro has. Why is that?" said Kearns, who works in advertising. "It's because we've had poor leadership. The whole focus of the PAC is to shine a light on that."

Kearns and Schardin said the Anoka County Board is a big part of the problem, in how it manages departments and what it lobbies for at the Legislature. "They keep the levy unsustainably low," Schardin said.

So they said they're using satire to draw attention to the County Board, an often overlooked layer of government. This is the second year the PAC has run the Most Wanted ad.

"People need to realize what is going on at the county level," Kearns said.

The 763 PAC, which had a cash balance of $74.18 as of Sept. 20, first registered with the state in May 2016. It has never reported a contribution balance of more than $2,500. Most of its expenditures have been spent on print advertising.

The PAC relies heavily on social media including Twitter and Facebook to share its messaging, which includes endorsements of some local candidates and attacks on others.

Schulte called the PAC and its two main supporters irrelevant and self-important. At one time they contributed to his campaign, he said, but "turned on him" when he declined to sign their prosperity pledge this year.

"They are really just anti-conservative and anti-Republican," Schultz said. "I don't know what their motivation is other than it's some kind anti-establishment movement."

Schulte said he's proud Anoka County will have no levy increase for the third year in a row, and that the County Board has secured more than $300 million in federal, state and local funding to improve U.S. Hwy 10.

Look said the Most Wanted ad last year actually bolstered support for conservative incumbents. He said some of their personal attacks on social media have crossed a line and that he may pursue a defamation suit after the election.

"No one takes them seriously. Their playbook is pathetic," Look said. "I am amused at some of the nonsense they are willing to spend money on."