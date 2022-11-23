Farmington native Sophie Hart, a top 100 basketball recruit when she left high school in 2021, announced she has entered the transfer portal and will leave North Carolina State. Now a sophomore, the 6-5 Hart has played in only five games this season, scoring a total of 10 points. The Gophers were among her finalists when she chose NC State.

In a Twitter post, Hart wrote, "Thank you to my teammates, coaches and the entire Wolfpack Nation for their support during my time at NC State. However, I have entered my name into the Transfer Portal to continue to pursue my academic and basketball career with another institution. Thank you Wolfpack nation."

KENT YOUNGBLOOD

U baseball signs 10

The Gopher baseball coaching staff announced the signing of 10 players, including eight Minnesotans listed with hometowns: Alex Altmann, OF, Buffalo; Cade Bruett, OF/1B, Delano; Oliver Giel, RHP; Wayzata; Tyler Hemmesch, RHP, Sartell; Parker Lewin, RHP/OF; Minnetrista; Charlie Sutherland, SS/OF, Duluth; Jack Taxdahl, C/SS; Prior Lake and Will Whelan, Circle Pines.

Also signed were Gunnar Heuchert, SS, Grand Forks, N.D.; and Kyle Remington, RHP/SS/OF, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Etc.