Farmington native Sophie Hart, a top 100 basketball recruit when she left high school in 2021, announced she has entered the transfer portal and will leave North Carolina State. Now a sophomore, the 6-5 Hart has played in only five games this season, scoring a total of 10 points. The Gophers were among her finalists when she chose NC State.
In a Twitter post, Hart wrote, "Thank you to my teammates, coaches and the entire Wolfpack Nation for their support during my time at NC State. However, I have entered my name into the Transfer Portal to continue to pursue my academic and basketball career with another institution. Thank you Wolfpack nation."
KENT YOUNGBLOOD
U baseball signs 10
The Gopher baseball coaching staff announced the signing of 10 players, including eight Minnesotans listed with hometowns: Alex Altmann, OF, Buffalo; Cade Bruett, OF/1B, Delano; Oliver Giel, RHP; Wayzata; Tyler Hemmesch, RHP, Sartell; Parker Lewin, RHP/OF; Minnetrista; Charlie Sutherland, SS/OF, Duluth; Jack Taxdahl, C/SS; Prior Lake and Will Whelan, Circle Pines.
Also signed were Gunnar Heuchert, SS, Grand Forks, N.D.; and Kyle Remington, RHP/SS/OF, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Etc.
- Gophers freshman defenseman Luke Mittelstadt was named the Big Ten men's hockey first star of the week after his first college goal and three assists during a road sweep of then-No. 3 Michigan.
- Marylyn Schroyer and Abby Glanzer of Northwestern (St. Paul) were named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association's All-America first team. Schroyer also was picked the Region IX Player of the Year and Beth Wilmeth of Northwestern the Region Coach of the Year.
- Gophers forward Mallory Heyer was named the Big Ten freshman of the week. The Chaska, native averaged 14.5 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 66.7% from the field (14 of 21).