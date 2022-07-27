An employee found a noose harnessed to the roof of the Edina Community Center on Tuesday morning.

Edina Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley said the rope was found hanging in one of the courtyards of the building, according to a message to students and families. The noose was removed and the incident reported to police.

"A noose is a heinous symbol long known for its intimidation, harm, and violence against Black/African Americans and more recently toward other non-dominant groups," Stanley said in the statement. "We stand against racism and condemn hate. These events are painful, not only for those targeted, but also for everyone in our community who values diversity and inclusion and is working towards change."

Stanley also encouraged the community to join the next "One Town, One Family" session at the Edina High School cafeteria from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 to demonstrate that "acts of hate and harm" do not reflect the community as a whole.

The community center houses space for community education and sports for youth.