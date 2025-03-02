A developer wants to tear down an old Minneapolis flour mill. Some neighbors want to save it.

With its flour-dusted glory days behind it, the Nokomis Mill is now prone to graffiti and trespassers who sometimes leave needles and syringes behind, which is why it has 24-hour guards, surveillance cameras, and 6-foot-high barbed wire fences. It would cost about $35,000 to remove some 60 sections of graffiti tags to comply with orders issued by the city, according to the Zachary Group.