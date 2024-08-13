Less than a year in jail is the sentence for a 36-year-old man who was drunk when he hit two people on a Columbia Heights sidewalk, killing one of them.
Twin Cities
No prison for man who was drunk when he hit 2 people on Columbia Heights sidewalk, killing 1 of them
Man is sentenced to less than a year in jail.
Cody J. Jazdzewski of Minneapolis was sentenced Monday in Anoka County District Court after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash on July 12, 2023, near the the intersection of Central and 39th avenues NE.
Judge Suzanne Brown set aside a four-year term and sentenced Jazdzewski to 364 days in jail, with credit for four days served after his arrest. His sentence includes five years’ supervised release and requires him to attend a sober support group once a week and submit to testing for chemical abuse.
The crash killed Carrie Lynn Rivero, 58, of Minneapolis, who died at the scene. James Junior Beller, 64, also of Minneapolis, was hit and survived critical injuries.
According to the State Patrol and the criminal complaint:
Jazdzewski was driving a BMW convertible south on Central Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. when he left the road and hit Rivero and Beller. The car came to rest at a tree line. The patrol said a road wet from rain might have been another factor in the crash.
A state trooper noticed that Jazdzewski had bloodshot and watery eyes, and his speech was slurred. A preliminary breath test at the scene measured his blood alcohol content at 0.131%, more than 1½ times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.
More from Twin Cities
No prison for man who was drunk when he hit 2 people on Columbia Heights sidewalk, killing 1 of them
Man is sentenced to less than a year in jail.