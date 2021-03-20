A portion of Valley Creek Road just east of Interstate 494 was shut down Saturday evening after a 911 caller reported that a man fired gunshots from a car at another vehicle near a shopping area.
Woodbury police said they are continuing to investigate the gunfire. Police were called at about 5 p.m. to the shopping area off Valley Creek Road after witnesses said a man in a black BMW or Acura fired five gunshots out of the window at another vehicle. Police said no one was injured and the bullets struck a sign for Woodbury Village, the shopping area.
Police said they don't think it was a random shooting and are continuing to investigate. No one has been arrested.
KELLY SMITH
