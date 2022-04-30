Here is every pick the Vikings held, for at least a moment, during the 2022 NFL Draft, and what they did with it. Nos. in bold were the Vikings selections entering the draft on Thursday. Names in bold were the Vikings final selections.

First round

No. 12: Traded to Detroit, which selected Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

No. 32 (from Detroit): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Second round

No. 34 (from Detroit): Traded to Green Bay, which selected Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

No. 42 (from Indianapolis): Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

No. 46: Traded to Detroit, which selected Joshua Paschal, DE, Kentucky

No. 53 (from Green Bay): Traded to Indianapolis, which selected Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

No. 59 (from Green Bay): Ed Ingram, G, Louisiana State

Third round

No. 66 (from Detroit): Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

No. 77: Traded to Indianapolis, which selected Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Fourth round

No. 118 (from Cleveland): Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri

No. 122 (from Indianapolis): Traded to Las Vegas, which selected Zamir White, RB, Georgia

No. 126 (from Las Vegas): Traded back to Las Vegas, which selected Neil Farrell, DT, Louisiana State

Fifth round

No. 156: Traded to Cleveland, which selected Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

No. 165 (from Las Vegas): Esezi Otomewo, DE, Gophers

No. 169 (from Las Vegas): Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina

Sixth round

No. 184: Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois

No. 191: Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State

No. 192: Traded to Indianapolis, which selected Andrew Ogletree, TE, Youngstown State

Seventh round

No. 227: (from Las Vegas): Nick Muse, TE, South Carolina

No. 250: Traded to Las Vegas, which selected Brittain Brown, RB, UCLA

Note: In the trade that landed the Vikings the No. 118 overall pick, the Browns received No. 156 and a 2023 fourth rounder.