Here is every pick the Vikings held, for at least a moment, during the 2022 NFL Draft, and what they did with it. Nos. in bold were the Vikings selections entering the draft on Thursday. Names in bold were the Vikings final selections.
First round
No. 12: Traded to Detroit, which selected Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
No. 32 (from Detroit): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
Second round
No. 34 (from Detroit): Traded to Green Bay, which selected Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
No. 42 (from Indianapolis): Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
No. 46: Traded to Detroit, which selected Joshua Paschal, DE, Kentucky
No. 53 (from Green Bay): Traded to Indianapolis, which selected Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
No. 59 (from Green Bay): Ed Ingram, G, Louisiana State
Third round
No. 66 (from Detroit): Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
No. 77: Traded to Indianapolis, which selected Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
Fourth round
No. 118 (from Cleveland): Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri
No. 122 (from Indianapolis): Traded to Las Vegas, which selected Zamir White, RB, Georgia
No. 126 (from Las Vegas): Traded back to Las Vegas, which selected Neil Farrell, DT, Louisiana State
Fifth round
No. 156: Traded to Cleveland, which selected Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati
No. 165 (from Las Vegas): Esezi Otomewo, DE, Gophers
No. 169 (from Las Vegas): Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina
Sixth round
No. 184: Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois
No. 191: Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State
No. 192: Traded to Indianapolis, which selected Andrew Ogletree, TE, Youngstown State
Seventh round
No. 227: (from Las Vegas): Nick Muse, TE, South Carolina
No. 250: Traded to Las Vegas, which selected Brittain Brown, RB, UCLA
Note: In the trade that landed the Vikings the No. 118 overall pick, the Browns received No. 156 and a 2023 fourth rounder.