‘No known connection’ between Twin Cities Fleet Farm employee stabbed in neck and her attacker

The 17-year-old was last reported to be in stable condition at HCMC.

By Paul Walsh

November 25, 2024 at 7:42PM

There is “no known connection” between an employee who was stabbed in the neck at a Fleet Farm store in Carver over the weekend and the man who attacked her, officials said Monday.

The stabbing occurred about 2 p.m. Sunday at the Fleet Farm just off Hwy. 212 near the Jonathan Parkway exit, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office said.

The employee, a 17-year-old girl from nearby Jordan, was taken by ambulance to HCMC, where she was last reported to be in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said. Her identity has yet to be released.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man from Kansas City, Kan., was arrested about an hour later during “a high-risk traffic stop” in Chanhassen, according to the jail log and the sheriff’s office.

Charges have yet to be filed. The Minnesota Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

“There is no known connection between the suspect and the victim,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office, which did not offer a motive for the attack.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

