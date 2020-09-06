The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer-involved shooting that followed an alleged carjacking in Beltrami County Friday night.

No one was injured in the incident, according to a news release Saturday from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office. Two people are in custody, and the deputies involved have been placed on standard administrative leave, the release said.

According to the release, at about 9:24 p.m. Friday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office notified Beltrami County of a carjacking at a Cass Lake business. One of the suspected carjackers reportedly threatened to use a knife, the release said.

At 9:30 p.m., a Beltrami County deputy found the vehicle in Ten Lake Township, north of Cass Lake, the release said. A pursuit ensued, and the vehicle’s occupants shot at the pursuing deputy, striking his squad car. The deputy was uninjured, and “at one point two deputies discharged their firearms and the suspect’s vehicle became disabled,” the release said.

The vehicle’s occupants were taken into custody and a handgun was recovered from the vehicle, according to the release.

The BCA was notified and responded to the scene, and is investigating, the release said. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the carjacking.