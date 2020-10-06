The Vikings announced the team’s next home game, Oct. 18 vs. Atlanta, will be played without fans at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings’ first two home games, against the Packers and Titans, were also played without fans, although the team plans to again host 250 family members of Vikings staffers to “test our game day protocols” for the Falcons game. State guidelines limit indoor gatherings to 250 people, which the Vikings first hosted for the Sept. 27 game vs. Tennessee to give a dry run for entry and exit protocols, concessions, and seating plans. Possible attendance for the Vikings’ Nov. 8 home game against the Lions, and the remaining four home games, has not been announced.

“The Vikings will not be in a position to host fans for the team’s home game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 18,” a team statement read, “given the continued COVID infection rates in Minnesota, the existing Minnesota Department of Health guidelines that limit indoor venue capacity to 250, and because of our continued prioritization of the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches, staff members and community. We will again have up to 250 family members of Vikings personnel in attendance to further test our game day protocols and will continue to work with state and city officials of implementing our plan to safety host a limited number of fans later in the season.”

The Vikings played in front of fans in road games at Indianapolis (2,500 allowed) and Houston (13,300). The Seahawks will not have fans at CenturyLink Field for this Sunday night’s game vs. the Vikings. While the Packers have not yet announced plans for Lambeau Field when the Vikings travel there on Nov. 1.