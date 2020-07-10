Vikings training camp, expected to begin later this month, will be closed to fans because of NFL health and safety protocols for the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the Vikings held 16 open practices for fans at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan, with room for up to 5,000 ticketed fans at each of them.

The team has not yet released a training camp schedule, but camps around the league are expected to open around July 28.

The NFL and its players association this week finalized health and safety guidelines for training camps and games. The NFL has proposed cutting the preseason from four games to two, but the players association has recommended no exhibitions to be played.

NFL team facilities were closed in March because of the pandemic, forcing clubs to hold their offseason workouts and meetings virtually. Facilities have reopened to a limited number of staff, but not players. Training camp will be the first time the Vikings’ staff and complete roster have gathered in person in months.

The NFL will allow teams to hold up to two fan events during training camp, but current Minnesota guidelines limit outdoor gatherings to fewer than 250 people, so it is unclear whether the Vikings will have such an event.