No end to dry stretch; 70 Tuesday

What happens if Milton passes just north of Tampa? From my friend and former KSTP-TV meteorologist Dennis Feltgen: “The worst-case scenario includes more than 6 feet of water from Tampa Bay being pushed into downtown Tampa. Pinellas County would become two islands — one at the south end including St. Petersburg, the other on the north end near Tarpon Springs. The rest would be under water.” Let’s pray that doesn’t come to pass, but I fear Milton is our October surprise.